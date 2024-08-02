Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $923,000 Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,633,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $985,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,490,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $843,213,000 after acquiring an additional 959,011 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 1,858.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,397,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Range Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,931,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $180,568,000 after purchasing an additional 90,028 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,106,518 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,562,000 after purchasing an additional 82,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $3,815,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,486,258.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $3,815,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,486,258.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,129 shares of company stock worth $6,775,926. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.30.

Range Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

RRC stock opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.60.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $641.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

