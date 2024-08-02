Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Masimo were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 851.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Masimo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.57.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $106.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $153.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 72.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.70 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.