Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envoi LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth about $13,410,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 129,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $52.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $57.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 168.59% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

