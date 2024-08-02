Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter worth about $1,068,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter worth about $7,674,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 649.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZWS. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $240,113.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,565,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,711,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $336,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,540.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $240,113.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,565,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,711,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,442 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,844 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:ZWS opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $34.58. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Featured Articles

