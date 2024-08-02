Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 19.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 56,000.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on S. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.87.

SentinelOne Price Performance

S opened at $21.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.93. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $216,107.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,274,957 shares in the company, valued at $27,105,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $216,107.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,274,957 shares in the company, valued at $27,105,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $55,935.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 532,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,318,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,582 shares of company stock valued at $12,655,659 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

