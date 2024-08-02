Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Makes New Investment in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRBG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.46.

Insider Activity at Corebridge Financial

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock opened at $29.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average of $27.47. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $34.66.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

Corebridge Financial Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

