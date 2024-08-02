Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 848,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,919,000 after purchasing an additional 42,332 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,777,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Brunswick by 11.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,266,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,331,000 after acquiring an additional 160,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Brunswick by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,483,000 after acquiring an additional 47,053 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $81.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.52. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.97.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BC. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brunswick

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.