Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,584,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 247,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,900,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CPT opened at $110.80 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $115.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.98%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

