Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,125 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRNS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Varonis Systems Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $53.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average is $46.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.56 and a beta of 0.82. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $130.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.83 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

