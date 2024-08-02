Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,237 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,029 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SM Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,509,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,326,000 after purchasing an additional 493,427 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,685,000 after acquiring an additional 64,781 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,552,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,367,000 after acquiring an additional 258,733 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,077,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,710,000 after purchasing an additional 198,473 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 16.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,021,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,898,000 after purchasing an additional 143,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of SM stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 4.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average is $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. The company had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.21 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

