Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,269 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,405,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,573,000 after purchasing an additional 144,704 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Flowserve by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,003,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,595,000 after buying an additional 157,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,261,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,283,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,608,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,896,000 after acquiring an additional 24,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.27.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $48.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.01. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $35.31 and a 12-month high of $52.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

In related news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

