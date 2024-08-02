Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,599 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 177,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 11.4% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 138,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $183,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $2,856,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $19.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.69. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.13%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STWD. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

