Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 339 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,094 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Qualys were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Qualys by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Qualys by 201,932.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after buying an additional 117,121 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Qualys by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $179,736.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,286 shares in the company, valued at $8,011,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $155,876.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,654,132.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $179,736.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,011,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,326 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QLYS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.50.

Qualys Stock Performance

QLYS stock opened at $138.42 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $131.07 and a one year high of $206.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

