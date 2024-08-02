Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 438 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Universal Display by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 11.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of OLED stock opened at $222.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $133.67 and a 52-week high of $237.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 36.00%. The company had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,337.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

