Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 5,405 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $585,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 116,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,934.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 230,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 218,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NCLH opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.69.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

