Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 578 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Lear were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lear from $179.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lear from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.20.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE LEA opened at $122.04 on Thursday. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $157.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.24 and a 200-day moving average of $129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.26. Lear had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Insider Activity at Lear

In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

