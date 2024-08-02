Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 801 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Crocs were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 41,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 32,721 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Crocs by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $134.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.00.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,771,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at $12,771,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $1,136,921.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,750,355.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,445 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.82.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

