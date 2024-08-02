Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Takes $749,000 Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Samsara by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 969,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,360,000 after acquiring an additional 79,773 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Samsara by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IOT opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.54 and a beta of 1.49. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $42.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.79.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $357,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 465,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,608,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $357,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 465,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,608,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 84,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $3,202,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,297,070.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,573,573 shares of company stock worth $54,867,168 over the last three months. 60.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

