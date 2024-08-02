Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in MasTec were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 44,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 6,849.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 79,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 78,362 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 909.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 136,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 123,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in MasTec by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 85,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MasTec

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MasTec news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTZ. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.62.

MasTec Price Performance

NYSE:MTZ opened at $106.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -757.21 and a beta of 1.65. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $123.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.33. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

