Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $877,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KNX shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.79.

NYSE:KNX opened at $54.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.04. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

