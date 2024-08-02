Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in PVH were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PVH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PVH by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,069,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $374,855,000 after acquiring an additional 115,731 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in PVH by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 809,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 234.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 741,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,213,000 after buying an additional 519,316 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 624,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,219,000 after buying an additional 138,952 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 648.1% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,987,000 after buying an additional 503,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $101.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.55. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.83.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. PVH’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PVH. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of PVH from $154.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PVH from $122.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PVH from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

