Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $235,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 61,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 37,864 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 708.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 891.9% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ralph Lauren

In related news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $11,515,363.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,636,208.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $202.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.42.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE:RL opened at $175.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.25. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.60 and a fifty-two week high of $192.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 33.95%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

