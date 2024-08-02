Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,462 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $63,080,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,869,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at about $52,252,000. Delta Global Management LP raised its position in Ally Financial by 3,262.3% in the first quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 1,035,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,975,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.78.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.73. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $45.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

About Ally Financial

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.