Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C. Kronenberg Anne 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KNSL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $443.38.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $456.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.01 and a 12 month high of $548.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.20 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

