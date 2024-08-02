Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $4.68 Million Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Post worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,288,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,035,000 after buying an additional 332,811 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Post by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,002,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,382,000 after buying an additional 249,155 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,095,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,476,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Post by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 580,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,674,000 after buying an additional 15,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,555,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Post alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on POST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

Post Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of POST opened at $109.36 on Thursday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.85 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.37 and its 200-day moving average is $103.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,650.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,761,650.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $460,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $424,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,456.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,345 shares of company stock worth $2,344,320. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.