Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNM. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 21,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth about $1,325,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $53.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.53%. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Core & Main news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Core & Main news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,700 shares of company stock worth $3,637,752 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNM

Core & Main Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.