Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in APA were worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APA. American National Bank boosted its stake in APA by 208.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in APA by 75.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 3.26. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $46.15.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered APA from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APA

About APA

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.