Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HII has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:HII opened at $279.98 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $199.11 and a one year high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

