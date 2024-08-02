Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,217 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 73,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $28.17 on Thursday. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.39.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $568.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

