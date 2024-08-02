Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,484,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 209,677 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.1% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $525,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 44,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 43,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 901.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 67,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 60,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 82,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,039.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,039.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,126 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,549 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $171.54 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.65 and a 200-day moving average of $161.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

