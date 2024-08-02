Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 15,596 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,596 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 792,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,033,000 after buying an additional 57,498 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 7.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 438,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after buying an additional 29,055 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 515,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after buying an additional 57,658 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $1,559,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in NiSource by 26.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 796,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,036,000 after purchasing an additional 164,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NI shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NI stock opened at $31.25 on Thursday. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.72.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

