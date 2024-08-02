Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 7,031 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,031 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.24% of Equity Commonwealth worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 408,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 11,919 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 361,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,616,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,041,000 after purchasing an additional 53,760 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 435.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 90,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,766 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Shares of EQC stock opened at $20.37 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $19.06.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

