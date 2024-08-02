Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 994 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $272.31 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.03 and a 1 year high of $279.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.47 and a 200 day moving average of $241.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.37. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 37.10%. The business had revenue of $608.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $297.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.00.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

