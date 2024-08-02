Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $194.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $281.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.37.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PODD. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.18.

In other Insulet news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,333,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,488.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Insulet news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $596,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,703,807.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,488.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,931 shares of company stock worth $2,636,286 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

