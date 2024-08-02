Public Equities L.P. Invus Sells 258,335 Shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 258,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $62,000.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Public Equities L.P. Invus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 363,949 shares of GlycoMimetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $87,347.76.

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

NASDAQ GLYC opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.19. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

GLYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Capital One Financial cut GlycoMimetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on GlycoMimetics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GlycoMimetics stock. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 101,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Advisor OS LLC owned approximately 0.16% of GlycoMimetics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

