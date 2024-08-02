Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Purple Biotech Ltd (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) were down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 56,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 209,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Purple Biotech in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Purple Biotech Ltd will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Purple Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Purple Biotech Ltd (NASDAQ:PPBT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,882,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 8.54% of Purple Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interactions of carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

