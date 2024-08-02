Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Microsoft Co. Issued By Griffin Securities (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Griffin Securities reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Microsoft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now anticipates that the software giant will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.11. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $13.17 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.78 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.23 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MSFT. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.33.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $417.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $440.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.40. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $309.45 and a 52-week high of $468.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,920,047,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,625,201,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,908,939 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $250,032,357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,701,937 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,587,119,000. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,000,376,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

