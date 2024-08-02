Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.05 EPS.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $817.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance
NASDAQ CBRL opened at $44.41 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $985.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average of $58.81.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 36.90%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 96.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 375.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.
