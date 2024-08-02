Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Targa Resources Corp. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Targa Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.43 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.93 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.01 EPS.

TRGP has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.15.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

TRGP stock opened at $136.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.27. Targa Resources has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $139.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,584.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,691 shares of company stock worth $6,197,632. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS raised its position in Targa Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 10,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

