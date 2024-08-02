Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Block, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:SQ)

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Block in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst A. Jeffrey forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Block’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Block’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%.
Shares of SQ opened at $59.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 77.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Block has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.22.
In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,277 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $338,414.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,597,913.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $338,414.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,597,913.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $367,345.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 599,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,695,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,811. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Block by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Block by 3.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC lifted its stake in Block by 3.5% in the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
