Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust Issued By Ventum Cap Mkts (CVE:NET)

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2024

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NETFree Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Monday, July 29th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Chrystal forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NETGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$6.54 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust

In related news, Director François-Olivier Laplante sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.17, for a total transaction of C$51,700.00.

About Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust

