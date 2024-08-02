Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Issued By Raymond James

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LUG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares raised shares of Lundin Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$25.25 to C$27.75 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Desjardins raised Lundin Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Veritas Investment Research increased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.65.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$23.74 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$14.23 and a 52 week high of C$24.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65. The stock has a market cap of C$5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.76.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.01). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of C$305.68 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Gold

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total value of C$610,253.42. In other news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total transaction of C$610,253.42. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total transaction of C$597,000.00. Insiders sold 110,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,753 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

