Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Reduced by Analyst

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) – Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amplify Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital analyst J. White now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Amplify Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Amplify Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.47). Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $76.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

AMPY has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Amplify Energy in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMPY

Amplify Energy Stock Performance

AMPY stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Amplify Energy has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $8.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $284.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Amplify Energy by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 130,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 575,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 27,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amplify Energy

(Get Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.