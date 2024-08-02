Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. Increased by Desjardins (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Gildan Activewear in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GIL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.95.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $41.28 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average is $36.02. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.94 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 208,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,819,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 209,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 59,784 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 328,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 64,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 2.0% in the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 581,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,045,000 after buying an additional 11,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

