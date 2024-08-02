Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. Lowered by National Bank Financial (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

MFC opened at $25.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $27.51. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,141,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,235,000 after purchasing an additional 114,213 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 795.2% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 217,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 193,343 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,867,000 after acquiring an additional 737,203 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,846,000. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 89,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.44%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

