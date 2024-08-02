Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Increased by Analyst

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Permian Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Permian Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Permian Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PR. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of PR stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 4.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83. Permian Resources has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $18.28.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth $353,683,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,315,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,088,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847,358 shares during the period. OnyxPoint Global Management LP bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,159,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,158,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464,093 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Permian Resources by 480.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,054,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

