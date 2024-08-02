Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Increased by Analyst

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2024

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PRFree Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Permian Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Permian Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Permian Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PR. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PR

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PR stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 4.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83. Permian Resources has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $18.28.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth $353,683,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,315,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,088,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847,358 shares during the period. OnyxPoint Global Management LP bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,159,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,158,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464,093 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Permian Resources by 480.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,054,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

About Permian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR)

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.