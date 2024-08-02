Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Issued By Zacks Research

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Amdocs in a research report issued on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Amdocs’ current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amdocs’ FY2025 earnings at $6.46 EPS.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%.
Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $86.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. Amdocs has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $94.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,694,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,771,000 after buying an additional 576,168 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,119,000 after buying an additional 258,343 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Amdocs by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,402,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,279,000 after buying an additional 254,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.
