Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Issued By Zacks Research

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Amdocs in a research report issued on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Amdocs’ current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amdocs’ FY2025 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DOX. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DOX

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $86.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. Amdocs has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $94.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,694,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,771,000 after buying an additional 576,168 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,119,000 after buying an additional 258,343 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Amdocs by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,402,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,279,000 after buying an additional 254,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

About Amdocs

(Get Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.