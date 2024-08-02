Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Increased by Analyst

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Brinker International in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ram now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

EAT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.34.

Brinker International Price Performance

NYSE EAT opened at $63.67 on Thursday. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brinker International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,004,000 after purchasing an additional 135,580 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,046 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,503,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,908,000 after acquiring an additional 296,785 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,311,000 after acquiring an additional 53,657 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,421,022.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,988.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,421,022.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,988.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $249,303.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,106.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,714 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,623. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

