Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Lowered by Zacks Research

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.60) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.58). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.52) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.14) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.30) EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.71.

CRSP stock opened at $54.85 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $91.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

