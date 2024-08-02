Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Lowered by Zacks Research

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.60) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.58). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.52) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.14) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.30) EPS.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3 %
CRSP stock opened at $54.85 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $91.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.70.
In other news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
