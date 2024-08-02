Q2 2026 EPS Estimates for Sabre Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sabre in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Sabre’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $782.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.02 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SABR. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $3.28 on Thursday. Sabre has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,322,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,420,000 after buying an additional 678,588 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sabre by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 20,515,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,648,000 after purchasing an additional 227,204 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP grew its holdings in Sabre by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 19,231,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,588 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Sabre by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,546,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,403,000 after buying an additional 250,796 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sabre by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,115,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after buying an additional 50,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Sabre news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at $375,687.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kurt Joseph Ekert bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $167,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,686.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,687.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

